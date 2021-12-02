The 41st meeting of the season, which was held on Wednesday evening at the Marsa Racetrack, included the two semi-final races from the President’s Cup championship for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2,140m.

These races were won by Pablo Andover and Duke Of Mearas. Wednesday’s card consisted of 11 races all for trotters.

From the two semi-finals, 12 horses made it to the final stage.

In the first class Premier semi-final, Sir Q.C. (Rodney Gatt) went in front after the official start of the race and immediately opened a small lead from Castle Rose (Marco Debono) and Glen Ord Superb (Kurt Saliba).

