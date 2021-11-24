Maltese Olympic Committee (MOC) president Julian Pace Bonello has been co-opted as a member on the International Committee of Mediterranean Games (ICMG).

This appointment was announced earlier on this week during the ICMG Executive Committee, which took place in Athens. The appointment will be for a period of four years until 2025.

The nomination followed the initiative of ICMG president, Davide Tizzano, who with the unanimous agreement of the Executive Committee proposed the appointment, in accordance with the provisions of the ICMG Charter.

