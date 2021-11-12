Maltese Olympic Committee president Julian Pace Bonello announced that this will be his last term in office at the local governing body of elite sport but vowed to do everything in his power to help athletes fulfil their potential ahead of key international events.

This week, Pace Bonello won a third successive term in office after he managed to stave off the challenge of Dr Kirill Micallef Stafrace.

The former Malta Tenpin Bowling Federation president said that he was grateful to receive the backing of all affiliated federations and said that he is now looking forward to start implementing a number of schemes to provide a bright future for Maltese athletes.

“I am very grateful for the strong support I received from the associations’ delegates,” Pace Bonello said.

