Each year, the San Lawrenz local council commemorates its victims of the August 5 attack during World War II. Four women lost their lives during a ferocious attack on the village. Josette Gonzi and Francesco Pio Attard talked about the event and detailed how it happened while mentioning those who lost their lives in this attack.

This year, besides commemorating the lost lives, the council felt that this occasion should also be a moment whereby different religions are brought together to pray to God for peace.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Anġlu Farrugia (fourth from left), among the guests. Photos: James Scicluna

Fr Dijonsius Mintoff, on behalf of our country's Catholic community, and Daniele Pariente, on behalf of Malta's Jewish community, shared prayers and thoughts for peace.

The evening was animated by Keith Demicoli. Soprano Dorothy Baldachino accompanied by harpist Jacob Portelli, and dancers Martina Cassar and Lara Farrugia entertained those present.

This evening was held with the support of the Ministry for Gozo and under the patronage of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Anġlu Farrugia. At the end of this vigil speaker, Farrugia, together with the representatives of the religions, lit the flame of peace at the foot of the memorial commemorating the victims.