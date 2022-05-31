Four men were injured during a fight in Paceville in which a sword and glass objects were used early on Tuesday.

The police said the fight took place in Triq San Ġorġ at 4.15am.

A 36-year-old Libyan, a 24-year-old Iranian, a 28-year-old Brit and another man who has not yet been identified were injured. They were assisted by a medical team on site before they were transferred to Mater Dei Hospital in a number of ambulances.

Another five people, all foreign nationals, are helping the police in their investigations.

An inquiry is being held.

Photo: Jonathan Borg