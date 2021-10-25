A bouncer, who allegedly assaulted a British tourist involved in an argument at a Paceville bar on Saturday night, was granted bail after the alleged victim and his partner testified before their departure on Monday.

Zarko Tramosljanin, a 27-year old Serbian maintenance worker from San Ġwann, was escorted to court under arrest charged with grievously injuring the Briton outside Hugo’s Terrace in the very early hours of Sunday morning.

He was also charged with disturbing the public peace and working as private security without the necessary licence.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The alleged victim, a young British tourist, took the witness stand, a sizable plaster on his forehead, as he recounted the events of Saturday night, explaining that his recollection was somewhat hazy not only because he had been drinking but also on account of the blow to his head.

Earlier that evening, the man and his partner had headed out to Paceville in a taxi following dinner and drinks at the Qawra hotel where they were staying since their arrival on Wednesday.

The couple entered the Paceville bar, ordered a drink and stayed for a while before booking a taxi back to the hotel.

But just as they were heading outside, they were approached by a staff member who claimed that they had not paid for their drinks.

A verbal argument broke out and as more staff members gathered around, the situation escalated.

His partner offered to pay again “such small amount” of €12, but the Briton asked her not to, said the witness.

She decided to pay anyway but the staff became increasingly threatening and the situation became physical, explained the man, recalling how the aggression took place as the couple sought to make their way to their waiting cab.

He was punched on the head and back, then kicked as he lay on the ground, ending up with a cut on the forehead that needed suturing, a chipped tooth, as well as a sore back and leg, said the alleged victim.

Asked whether he could identify his suspect aggressor in court, the witness replied, “I’m under oath and I won’t lie. I can’t remember. But it was a staff member.”

Under cross-examination, the alleged victim said that they had drunk wine and beer at the hotel, followed by a lager at the Paceville bar.

Asked whether he had started the fight or hit back, the man said that he certainly did not start the fight.

“I don’t remember. We were just trying to get home. At the end of the day, I was attacked.”

His partner took the witness stand, confirming the dynamics of the incident.

One of the staff had placed a hand on her arm and she told him to move away.

As the alleged onslaught began, she flung her handbag aside and rushed to her partner’s assistance, trying to pull the aggressor away.

Asked by defence lawyer Shazoo Ghaznavi whether she could identify the suspect, the woman looked around the courtroom.

“Maybe the man in the beige top,” she hesitantly offered, subsequently admitting that she was ‘tipsy’ at the time and the street was dark.

A request for bail was upheld by the court, presided over by magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia, even in view of the fact that the alleged victim and his partner had testified.

The accused was ordered to sign the bail book three times weekly, to abide by a curfew between 11.30pm and 4.30am and to provide a third party guarantee for €7,000.

A director at a security firm, who knew the accused for over one year, was deemed to satisfy the requisites of third party guarantor after answering a series of questions by the court.

Inspector Brian Xuereb prosecuted. Lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi and Charlon Gouder were defence counsel.