A late-night brawl inside a Paceville bar landed a man with a suspended jail sentence on Monday.

Kevin Borg, a 42-year old Fgura resident, must also pay a €900 fine as part of his sentence.

Borg was arrested after he scuffled with police officers who stepped in to break up a fight he was involved in and which spilled onto St George’s Road at around 2am on Sunday morning.

The fight started inside an establishment in the entertainment hotspot but continued outside after security staff ejected those involved.

Police officers and members of the Rapid Intervention Unit stepped in to calm things down but the accused reacted aggressively and ripped the uniform of one of the arresting officers in the scuffle, prosecuting inspector Saviour Baldacchino said.

Borg was charged with insulting and threatening a police inspector and other officers, attacking them and violently resisting arrest, wilful damage to third party property, refusing to obey legitimate orders as well as relapsing.

He was further charged with committing these alleged offences while under a suspended sentence handed down in February.

His lawyer, Charmaine Cherrett, pointed out that the accused had cooperated fully with investigators and apologised for his wrongdoing.

That was also confirmed by Inspector Baldacchino, who told the court that the accused had cooperated and signed his police statement.

After examining the documents presented by the prosecution and after hearing both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia, declared the man guilty of some of the charges, whilst clearing him of others due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

The man was fined €900, payable in €50 monthly instalments and handed a one year jail term suspended for two years, whilst renewing the operative term of the suspected sentence delivered in February.