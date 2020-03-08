A teenager involved in a brawl outside a Paceville club at the weekend was granted bail after pleading not guilty to grievously injuring his alleged victim with a bottle.

Nineteen-year-old Josef El Shemy, from Għargħur, was arraigned on Sunday, hours after the violent incident that allegedly took place at around 3am in Wilga Street.

Prosecuting Inspector Joseph Xerri explained how an argument broke out outside a club wherein the 19-year-old was allegedly beaten up.

After managing to stagger back to his feet, the teenager allegedly grabbed a bottle and flung it in the direction of the other parties.

The bottle struck one of the men, who ended up suffering serious injuries.

The accused pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring his alleged victim without intending to endanger his life.

Meanwhile, the court was informed that other parties involved in the violent episode were to face separate charges.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, granted the teenager bail against a deposit of €200, a personal guarantee of €5,000, an order to sign the bail book twice a week and to abide by a curfew.

A protection order was also issued in favour of the victim.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted. Lawyer Leontine Calleja was legal aid counsel.