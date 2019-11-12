Two women involved in a fight while on a night out in Paceville last week have been conditionally discharged after admitting to their wrongdoing and apologising in court.

Yulia Parashchyn, 24, and Kristina Trofymenko, 25, both Ukrainian nationals living in Ta’ Xbiex, were escorted to court under arrest, both pleading guilty to assaulting and violently resisting arrest, insulting and threatening public officers, refusing to obey legitimate orders and breaching the peace.

Prosecuting Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer explained how a fight had broken out at an establishment in Paceville last Thursday at around 4:00am.

Officers from the St Julian’s police station who went to the scene came across two drunken women who had kicked up quite a fuss while being escorted out of the bar, struggling to resist arrest.

One policewoman had allegedly been kicked in the stomach and had suffered abrasions on her hand, the prosecuting officer explained.

The duo, assisted by an interpreter, registered an admission.

Their lawyer, Siegfried Borg Cole, explained that the women “were very sorry about what happened and regretted the incident.”

Upon this admission the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, conditionally discharged both women for three years, after taking note of their early guilty plea, their clean criminal record and the fact that they had apologised.