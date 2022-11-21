A man was jailed and fined on Monday after admitting to trafficking drugs in Paceville.

Carlos Alberto Patino Herrera, 24-year-old Colombian who lives in St Julian’s, was arrested last weekend after police noticed his “suspicious-looking” car and decided to search it.

Inside, they found three pink sachets of illegal substances which were presented in court on Monday by the prosecution, sealed in a transparent plastic bag.

He was charged with trafficking drugs and/or a new psychoactive substance, trafficking ecstasy as well as possession of the drugs in circumstances indicating that they were not solely for personal use.

The accused, assisted by a Spanish-speaking interpreter, registered an admission which he confirmed after being given time to reconsider and warned that the charges carried a possible term of imprisonment.

Both the prosecution and the defence suggested a minimum punishment.

In light of that early admission and after hearing submissions by both parties, magistrate Noel Bartolo condemned the accused to a six-month jail term and a €500 fine, pointing out that this punishment was the minimum envisaged by law.

Inspectors Keith Xerri and Jonathan Pace prosecuted.Lawyer Noel Bianco was defence counsel.