An entrepreneur known for flaunting his wealth on social media has been arrested and is expected to be charged with money laundering on Friday afternoon.

The police arrested Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmusraty, 31, a Libyan national, following concurrent raids in several localities over money laundering, according to sources.

Paceville entrepreneur Elmusraty, known in circles as ‘Lilu King’, was arrested following several weeks of investigation and surveillance. He is being investigated over his lavish lifestyle. Sources said the suspect is also wanted in his native Libya.

He is known for flaunting his riches and flexing his muscles on social media and posing with his Range Rover with personalised plates. He is a boxer and an event organiser, apart from being the owner of a restaurant in Paceville. He describes himself on Instagram as a boxer, businessman, fitness/events organizer, 'uncountable' talents, 'king', 'cars lover' and 'blessed from God'.

Three weeks ago, he was charged with grievously injuring another man during a fight in a Sliema lido. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

It was not his first brush with Maltese law enforcement: in 2018 he was given a six-month prison sentence for having attacked a Paceville bouncer with a samurai sword and a year later he was accused of having set a man's apartment on fire.