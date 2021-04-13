Updated 8.10pm

St George’s Park Hotel has denied being involved in plans for a four-day party event in June that is using photos of the hotel in its promotional material.



‘Summer in Malta’ is a four-day party festival being advertised as “an unforgettable experience on the beautiful island of Malta” which includes “four days and nights of sun, fun and frolics.”



The party is set between June 3-7, days after Malta is set to welcome the first tourists back to the island and before the country's target of vaccinating 70 per cent of adults against COVID-19 has been achieved.



Photos promoting the party online show various areas of the St George’s Park Hotel in Paceville. But the hotel has said it has nothing to do with the event and unaware of it.



“This is the first time we have been made aware that our hotel and pictures are being promoted on a party website,” the hotel’s general manager told Times of Malta.

Another website promoting 'Summer in Malta' using pictures of St.George's Hotel Photo: demboyz.com

“We have nothing to do with these promoters, they are not even our agents or partners,” he added, saying the hotel abided by guidelines set by health authorities.



"Even if the party organisers did contact us, we would not allow any parties to be organised at the hotel."



Party organisers told Times of Malta that the event dates were those rescheduled from last year.

"If it's not feasible to go ahead this year then we will reschedule to 2022," they said.



According to event website Eventbrite , the four-day event includes themed pool parties, boat parties and excursions. The package includes hotel and event passes.



"It's not a festival," organisers told Times of Malta. They instead described it as a "weekender with a couple of hundred people at small clubs/venues."



Mass events are currently banned due to COVID-19 restrictions and authorities have not given an indication yet as to when they may resume. On Monday, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo insisted there had been no change in direction so far.