An administrative oversight saw two men accused of a Paceville "sword fight" retain their bail.

Mohammed Alli Al Musrati, 36, a Libyan, and Hossein Oumoueimilan, 24, from Iran, both stand accused of causing grievous injuries to two other people in a Paceville altercation on May 31.

They were both granted bail on their arraignment earlier in June.

On Wednesday, both men were back in the dock after the Attorney General appealed the decision to release them from custody, with prosecutors arguing that they were charged with a violent offence.

However, Mr Justice Aaron Bugeja ruled that the official notification of the appeal had been issued later than the one day allowed by law, an issue first highlighted by the defence.

The presiding judge said that this was an oversight by the registrar of the courts and not the office of the AG.

During the fight, a sword, still not retrieved, as well as a glass shisha pipe were used as weapons.

The two men have pleaded not guilty.

The case will now continue on Friday with the prosecution expected to present further evidence against the accused.

Inspector Jean-Paul Attard prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb appeared for the accused.