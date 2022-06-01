The authorities in Malta have recalled a baby teether/pacifier that does not comply with the Toy Safety Directive and applicable European standards.

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) said the product is also sold online under the following product identification numbers: B09H2RH1QT, B09JWL234H and B09H2SBX.

The mushroom head of the teether/pacifier can flip around creating a very tight suction which can block the airways (nose and mouth) of a child causing suffocation, the MCCAA said.

The MCCAA said it has taken the appropriate procedures to ensure that this product is removed from the local market

Consumers who had bought it should refrain from using it and, where possible, return to the retailer from where the pacifiers were bought.

Retailers are obliged to redress consumers, which remedy can take the form of replacement of the recalled product with a safe one.

For any queries or further information, one may contact the MCCAA here.