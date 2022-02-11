Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named 2021 NFL Most valuable Player on Thursday, capturing the coveted honor for the second straight year and a fourth time overall.

Rodgers became just the second player to earn four MVPs in his career, his total putting him one behind five-time winner Peyton Manning.

Rodgers passed for 37 touchdowns with 4,115 passing yards in the NFL regular-season with just four interceptions.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta