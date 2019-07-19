Following their shock win over Marsa CC last week, Paddy Power.Betfair CC claimed another prized scalp in the form of Kings Kerala CC after a stunning fightback helped them to win on Saturday afternoon in the T20 Summer League.

Sent in to bat first, Kings Kerala put on a score of 198/7, their highest total of the season.

Avinash Dilip smashed his way to an astonishing score of 43 runs off just 16 deliveries, while the Kings’ captain, Sujesh Appu, continued his fine form with the bat to scoring a brisk 38 runs.

‘PPB‘s Moon Malik took 2 wickets and also assisted in a run out. PPB's innings got off to a fairly slow start with neither Malta's NirajKhanna or PPB’s captain NowellKhosla able to put on significant scores.

It took a game-changing innings from Michael Nazir, 63 runs (including five 6's) and a crucial contribution of 28 runs off just 13 deliveries from Anil Qadir to help PPB over the line with just 4 balls left.

Despite the setback, Kings Kerala remain top by 3 points while Paddy.Power Betfair move up to 6th, keeping their play-off hopes alive.



Kings Kerala CC's defeat allowed Super Kings CC to close the gap in 2nd with an important win over play-off hopefuls St John CC. Super Kings were restricted to just 116 runs for 9 wickets in their innings.

Gopal Chaturvedi top-scored for his side again with a gusty 36 runs. Matthew Towns took 3 wickets for St John. St John captain Jurg Hirschi's two wickets helped him move above Kings Kerala's Sujesh Appu into first on the wicket leaderboard.

St John seemed to be motoring to their target score with Jaz Cable and Hirschi at the crease. However, both were dismissed on scores of 26 and 27 respectively. David Marks then picked up the crucial wickets of Sean Byrne, Towns and Andrew Naudi.

St John's tailenders were no match for Super Kings in the end as the former lost by 5 runs with 1 wicket in hand. The game ended with Super Kings wicket-keeper Aaftab Khan claiming a hat-trick of direct hit run outs.

Super Kings CC are 2nd on 73 points while St John are left to rue their missed chance to climb back into the play-off positions in 5th.



Kerala Tuskers CC returned to winning ways with a nervy win over Punjab XI CC. A dominant bowling display helped restrict Punjab XI to just 86 all out.

Basil Joy posted figures of 3 wickets for just 4 runs in 4 overs while Aneesh Tomy and Shijil Joy both took 2 wickets a piece.

Ashish Kumar top-scored for Punjab XI with 27 runs. A nervy start to the innings found Tuskers 4 wickets down with only 20 runs on the board.

Bipan Kumar helped himself to 3 of those wickets. And after captain Minesh Mathai was dismissed with the score on 39, Tuskers had their backs against the wall.

It took another match-winning 50 run partnership from Rahul Nair and Salu Kanakalil Thomas to help their side over the line with 15 balls left. Kerala Tuskers CC are 3rd but are the only team in the Top 5 to play 6 games (as opposed to the other teams in the Top 5 having a game in hand).

Punjab XI CC remain bottom with 1 win from 5 with their play-off chances unlikely.



On Sunday afternoon Mater Dei CC faced off against HSBC Malta CC. Both teams were winless since the opening gameweek and it was the former who sealed a much-needed victory. Electing to bowl first, Mater Dei restricted HSBC Malta to just 127 runs for 5 wickets in their 20 overs.

Ryan Bastiansz top scored for HSBC with 48 runs. Azeem Sethy claimed 2 wickets. Alarm bells were ringing with 9 balls of the Mater Dei innings gone as both openers were dismissed cheaply.

It took a composed partnership from Kushilesh Kuppaka and captain Sam Aquilina steady the Mater Dei nerves. Aquilina reached a score of 46 runs before being dismissed adjudged LBW. Uday Maclean and Julian Makalanda then helped their side over the line with Maclean hitting a 6 to win the match in the 18th over.

Noshair Akhter took 2 wickets for HSBC Malta. Despite the win, Mater Dei CC remain a place behind HSBC Malta CC in 8th having played a game more. HSBC Malta CC must produce some dominant displays in their final three games remaining to keep their faint play-off hopes alive.



Next week, Kerala Tuskers CC have their bye while the rest of the Top 5 all play teams below them.



Standings: Kings Kerala 76; Super Kings 73; Kerala Tuskers 69; Marsa 59; St John 52; Paddy Power.Betfair 40; HSBC Malta 37; Mater Dei 35; Punjab XI 24.