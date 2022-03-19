Edoardo Padovani was Italy’s hero with a last-minute try as the Azzurri ended their seven-year wait for a win in the Six Nations with a dramatic 22-21 victory away to Wales on Saturday.

In their final match of the 2022 competition, it seemed the Azzurri were about to be condemned to a 37th successive loss in the tournament as reigning champions Wales led 21-15 heading into the 79th minute.

But a brilliant break-out and well-timed pass by full-back Ange Capuozzo led to a try for wing Edoardo Padovani, who had the presence of mind to go under the posts to make the conversion easier for Paolo Garbisi.

