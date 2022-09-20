The Gozo Prayer Groups of Padre Pio and devotees of the Saint will gather at Our Lady of Graces Sanctuary, in Victoria, to celebrate the Liturgical Feast of their founder on Friday, at 5.30 pm.

The meeting will begin with the recitation of the Holy Rosary followed by a procession with the statue of Saint Pio through the neighbouring streets of the sanctuary.

At 7pm., Fr Ivan Scicluna, Capuchin Provincial, leads a concelebrated Mass assisted by Fr Guardian Alfred Scerri, Spiritual Directors of Groups and other Capuchin Friars of the local community.

The ritual of kissing the saint’s relic will end the celebration. Matthew Sultana will animate the celebration.