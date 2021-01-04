Pagani has produced a new special edition version of its Huayra supercar in commemoration of 60 years of the Italian Air Force Aerobatic Team.

Called the Tricolore, it takes inspiration from the Frecce Tricolori team as it’s known in Italy. With 10 Aermacchi jets as part of its fleet, it’s similar to the Red Arrows in the UK.

The Italian flag colours are applied along the length of the car.

The Huayra follows on from the Zonda Tricolore which was created in 2010 to celebrate 50 years of the flying team.

The car, which will be limited to just three units, utlises a new bodyshell which is crafted from lightweight composite materials.

It uses a twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 engine with 829bhp, driving power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed sequential gearbox. It also features a lightweight flywheel/clutch unit which is four kilograms lighter than previous versions used on the Huayra. A prominent central air scoop has been fitted above the cabin to send air towards the engine.

But that isn’t the only design modification made on this special-edition model. There’s also a new rear spoiler crafted from carbon fibre, as well as a new diffuser which helps to boost the car’s aerodynamic properties. That rear spoiler has also been shaped to mimic an aeroplane’s tail, too.

Horacio Pagani, founder and chief designer of Pagani Automobili, said: “In a year, 2020, which has put our country to the test like never before, we are proud to be able to celebrate a symbol of unity and national pride such as the Frecce Tricolori, a milestone that has emerged from an era of values and passion, and a long period of time in which men and machines were able and had to surpass themselves, day after day.

Tricolore motifs are applied across the car.

Pagani has also fitted the Huayra with a pitot tube which can measure air speed – just like a real plane – while the car’s individual build number will be applied along the side of the vehicle, mimicking the lettering applied to aeroplanes.

The interior, which has been crafted as a nod to aerospace, uses a range of high-quality yet lightweight materials, with billeted aluminium and carbon fibre applied to various areas of the cabin.