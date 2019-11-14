In the city where dreams come true, Horacio Pagani – founder and chief designer of Pagani Automobili recounted the story of the dream he had as a little boy in Argentina: to create the most impeccably designed supercars ever built.

Early in his life he became a firm believer in Leonardo Da Vinci’s principle that art and science can go hand-in-hand. This belief has led him on a path to the Motor Valley in Modena, Italy and to a philosophy that he and his team still follow today.

‘Pagani. The Story of a Dream’ was a remarkable opportunity for North American car enthusiasts, especially New York inhabitants and the 750,000 people who pass through the city’s Grand Central Terminal every day, to see some of the rarest Hypercars in the world.

“Grand Central Terminal, a globally recognised transportation hub with timeless design and beauty, is an iconic location where many immigrants arrived and began their American dream,” said Horacio Pagani. “As there are significant parallels between their journeys and mine, I am honoured to tell my story here. I hope New York City residents and visitors passing though will enjoy seeing my work and learning about how the commitment to sacrifice, hard work and passion can help anyone realize their dream.”

‘Pagani. The Story of a Dream’ was presented by tyre manufacturer Pirelli, a partner of Pagani Automobili for more than a decade. The relationship between Pagani and Pirelli began in 2008 and has since shared a number of important milestones: from the first record set with the Zonda R at the Nurburgring in 2010 on Pirelli P Zero tires to the development of the Formula One modeling process of the P Zero Trofeo R tires for the new Roadster BC.

In order to achieve the best performance and the highest standard of safety, Pirelli conceives and designs each tire with a specific car in mind. This Perfect Fit strategy is well aligned with Pagani who tailor makes each car for a specific client.

