Malta coach Ray Farrugia has named a squad of 24 players for the final EURO 2020 Group F qualifying matches against Spain and Norway.

The national team face Group F leaders Spain at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza in Cadiz on November 15 before wrapping up their EURO 2020 qualifying campaign with a home match against Norway at the National Stadium three days later.

Farrugia has awarded a first call-up to young goalkeeper Rashed Al-Tumi, currently playing for Italian Serie D club Casarano Calcio, and in-form Floriana midfielder Brandon Paiber.

“Rashed Al-Tumi and Brandon Paiber are doing well for their respective clubs and we think they deserve to be part of our squad for the upcoming qualifiers,” Farrugia said.

“Rashed is only 19 and Brandon is 24, so they are both young players and this fits with our philosophy of injecting young blood into the national squad.”

Farrugia is aware that his team face a very difficult conclusion to their European Championship qualifying campaign but he is eyeing a positive finale.

“Spain away will be a very difficult test for us,” Farrugia said.

“Three days later we meet Norway at home in our final qualifier. This will be another tough match against a strong team but we will be doing our utmost to put on good performances in both games and try to end this qualifying competition on a bright note.”

Gżira United flank defender Juan Corbalan is back in the frame after injury kept him out of last month’s qualifiers against Sweden (0-4) and Faroe Islands (0-1).

Valletta defender Steve Borg will miss the Spain qualifier as he must serve a one-match ban but he will be available for the home match against Norway.

Malta have three points going into their final two Group F qualifiers. Spain are top of the group on 20 points while Norway are fourth with 11 points. Sweden and Romania occupy the second and third places in the group on 15 and 14 points respectively while Faroe Islands are level with Malta on three points.

MALTA SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Henry Bonello (Valletta); Justin Haber (Gżira United); Rashed Al-Tumi (Casarano Calcio, Italy).

DEFENDERS

Andrei Agius, Ferdinando Apap, Joseph Mbong (all Hibernians); Steve Borg*, Jonathan Caruana, Joseph Zerafa (all Valletta); Karl Micallef (Ħamrun Spartans); Zach Muscat (SC Olhanense, Portugal); Jurgen Pisani (Floriana).

MIDFIELDERS

Triston Caruana (Ħamrun Spartans); Juan Corbalan (Gżira United); Paul Fenech (Balzan); Jake Grech, Dunstan Vella (both Hibernians); Nikolai Muscat (Gżira United); Rowen Muscat (Valletta); Brandon Paiber (Floriana).

FORWARDS

Alfred Effiong (Balzan); Luke Gambin (Colchester United, England); Michael Mifsud (Birkirkara); Kyrian Nwoko (Valletta).