Valletta, fresh from the thrashing of Hibernians, were hoping to somewhat keep that momentum. Their opponents Pietà, at least on paper, were not expected to spoil their chances of keep climbing the Premier League standings.

But, after all was said and done, their mission was far from accomplished yesterday as both sides went back home with a point after a 1-1 draw.

Not only, but they saved their lines when they converted a penalty through Brandon Paiber after Shaun Dimech had missed a first penalty.

The game was preceded by a minute’s silence called by the Malta FA in memory of Brazil legend Pelè following his death aged 82.

Valletta paraded Niltinho, their new Brazilian striker, who has been signed to enhance their cutting edge, especially after the club decided to part company with Oke Akpoveta. The Brazilian was quickly into the thick of things as he drove forward, supplying a cross towards Andrea Zammit who headed straight into the hands of Reeves Cini, the son of Valletta legendary goalkeeper Reggie Cini.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...