Brandon Paiber believes that Valletta FC must continue to show their fighting spirit and be patient if they are to turn their season around.

Last weekend, the Malta international played a key role to help the Citizens see off Balzan 3-1 at the Centenary Stadium and bring to an end a poor run of five matches without a win.

Goals from Kylian Bevis, Oke Akpoveta and Shaun Dimech earned the spoils to the capital club who have now moved up to the nine-point mark, four clear of the relegation zone.

Paiber admitted that the Citizens were under a lot of pressure to get a result against Balzan.

“We took the field for the match against Balzan under a lot of pressure,” Paiber said.

