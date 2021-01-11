Champions Juventus battled to a 3-1 victory over 10-man Sassuolo to close the gap on the top three in Serie A on Sunday.

Andrea Pirlo’s side won their third straight league match for the first time this season to move fourth, seven points behind leaders AC Milan with a game in hand.

“It was important to give continuity and win tonight, because otherwise the match played on Wednesday at San Siro was useless,” said Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo whose side ended Milan’s 27-match unbeaten run midweek.

Sassuolo played the entire second half a man down after Pedro Obiang saw red for a dangerous challenge on Federico Chiesa.

