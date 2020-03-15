Joe Zammit Ciantar delivered a talk on ‘The Gozo Cathedral painted cupola and other similar paintings’. The talk, accompanied by a PowerPoint presentation, focused on Victoria cathedral’s trompe l’oeil dome and other similar ones, including the dome of St Ignatius church in Rome, the Jesuit church in Vienna, while that in the cathedral of L’Aquila was destroyed by the earthquake of 2009.

The dome at the Jesuits church in Vienna was painted by Jesuit Andrea Pozzo who designed the original base for the painting of such cupolas in the late 17th century.

For this occasion, three showcases featuring material related to the study, have been set up at the library by Zammit Ciantar. The author, who has been studying this subject for the past 20 years, eventually brought about the publication of The false domes of the Gozo Cathedral and other similar churches, Malta 2019.

The event, held at the National Library hall, is part of a programme of talks organised by the library.