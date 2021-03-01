Gozitan artist Aaron Formosa is holding a sacred art exhibition, Twilights, at Ħaġar Museum in Victoria. The theme of the exhibition is human existence in the light of Christ – the spiritual light which enlightens the human condition and makes it meaningful.

Through the collection, the artist intends to offer a new concept of sacred art; a personal interpretation of Biblical and religious narratives – an interpretation somewhat different from those with which we are normally acquainted in local churches.

In the collection, one finds paintings depicting the Nativity of Christ, Christ raising the daughter of Jairus from the dead, the Last Supper and the Supper at Emmaus and paintings related to the Passion of Our Lord.

Marian themes also feature at the exhibition.

They include the marriage of the Virgin Mary, Mary’s assumption into heaven, the death of the Our Lady and others, including the call of Karmni Grima.

Twilight transmits a deep sense of spirituality. It is a search for the self and a stepping stone for the sublime.

The exhibition closes on April 6. Opening hours are, Monday to Sunday, from 9am to 5pm.