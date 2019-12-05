Xebgħa Nies 2 – The Human Clay is the second collective exhibition for a group of established artists who share a predisposition to draw, sculpt and paint the human figure. It is curated by Caroline Miggiani. The participating artists include Paul Scerri, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, Steve Bonello, Francesca Balzan, Saviour Baldacchino, Marisa Attard and Andrew Diacono.

Francesca Balzan

The group is linked by friendship and past collaboration and remains committed to looking at people as an inspiration for their work. Loosely translated from the Maltese as ‘plenty of people’, the phrase ‘xebgħa nies’ is both a personal reference as well as to those who appear in their works of art.

The exhibition of paintings and sculpture is opening to the public today at Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta, and runs until December 19. It is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 7pm and on Saturday between 9am and 1.30pm.