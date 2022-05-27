A painting by Benito Mussolini’s son, Romano, together with works by Sergio Favotto and Maltese artists will be on display and available for sale in aid of the boys of St Patrick’s this weekend.

Different techniques were employed to produce the paintings, each having their own history and value.

“Some are contemporary, others are classic. We have some interesting stories like the one painted by the son of Benito Mussolini, depicting a young boy in tears, which he painted in Naples in the 1960s.

A portrait of a young boy in tears, painted in Naples in the 1960s, by Benito Mussolini’s son, Romano.

“Some paintings depict the beauty of Venice and its regions, while quite a few, done by various Maltese artists, represent different aspects of the Maltese culture, atmosphere and character. One can also find modern Maltese art,” Fr Charles Cini, the brains behind the initiative, explains.

“The exhibition unites some of the best established and emerging artists in the world of contemporary art under one umbrella”

Also available will be unique paintings by Favotto, the famous artist from Veneto, Italy, who painted various works at the Basilica of Monte Cassino in the province of Frosinone, about 130 kilometres southeast of Rome. In Malta, Fr Charles notes, he has works at Ta’ Pinu basilica, in Gozo, including the famous five niches on the side of the road leading to the sanctuary.

The collection of works highlights some of the best features of Maltese nature and architecture and the exhibition unites some of the best established and emerging artists in the world of contemporary art under one umbrella, he points out.

Fr Charles makes a heartfelt appeal: “We are offering affordable prices for this unique collection of paintings. While we are organising this exhibition to raise funds, we are offering this high artistic level opportunity to suit all pockets. Instead of asking for donations, our policy is to offer high-level artistic paintings to embellish your houses, offices and to donate as presents however, in the meantime, you are helping a very good cause.

“Please, come and help us.”

The Bargain Art Exhibition will be held at St Patrick’s Salesian School, Sliema, tomorrow and Sunday between 9am and 7pm.

One of the works by Sergio Favotto

* * * *

The Salesians in Malta

The Salesians came to Malta in 1903. St Patrick’s School was their first house, now catering for young people in need. It had been philanthropist Alfons Maria Galea (1861-1941) who had convinced them to come to Malta.

The presence of the Salesians in Malta continued to grow and they also run the Osanna Pia hostel and Mamma Margerita House, in Sliema, an oratory, which embraces a Juniors’ Club, a Youth Centre, a Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade, as well as a theatre. Savio College, in Dingli, also belongs to the Salesians, together with a house in Senglea.

The Maltese Salesians have even ventured beyond these shores and for some years also ran a primary school in Tunisia.

They had opened an oratory in Gozo in 1949 but this was closed in 1965.