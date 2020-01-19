Steven Muscat, a 40-year-old self-taught artist from Victoria (right), has just exhibited his works at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria. Mythology and history were Muscat’s source of inspiration for the exhibition. Both subjects have been expressed in his paintings.

“I always use recycled wood, it’s something alive. I feel more inspired when I have to strip old paint from the wood to create something new,” says Muscat. Besides wood, he also used left-over wall paints lying around. “Put together these two recycled materials and my exhibition starts coming to life,” he added.