The Conventual Franciscan Friars have commemorated the 75th anniversary from the coronation of the miraculous painting of Our Lady of Good Health by the papal legate, archbishop Mikiel Gonzi.

This precious event took place at the Granaries in Floriana on Sunday, April 4, 1948.

The conversion of St Francis

This sanctuary is dear to the friars, first and foremost, because it is the place in which the first Franciscans in Malta lived and, secondly, because it is precisely here where we find the graceful picture of Our Lady of Good Health. St Francis, the founder of the Franciscan Order, held the sick close to heart. Indeed, he began his conversion through his sighting of Jesus in the sick, precisely a leper.

In his younger days, Francis was riding his horse when he spotted a leper in the distance − a sighting that filled him with fear and disgust. He then, however, got off the horse and approached the leper. The saint later said: “When I was in sin the appearance of the leper disgusted me but our Blessed God brought me closer to the lepers and I felt sorry for them. When I became acquainted with them, what used to be a source of disgust was now a source of both spiritual and physical comfort.”

Later, Francis began to descend two miles from Assisi to help lepers in their remote colonies. This is how the Franciscan work with the sick started.

The Franciscans in Malta

Historian Gian Franġisk Abela (1582-1655), considered to be the ‘father of the history of Malta’ since he was the first Maltese to write down the history of Malta, mentions the fact that the Franciscans already had a place to live in in the year 1370. This was near an old hospital in the suburb of Rabat, bearing the name of St Francis, which, in time, changed and came to be called Santu Spiritu.

The presence of the Franciscans is also noted in another hospital bearing the name of Ta’ Sawra. Doctor Nicola Saura founded this private hospital in the year 1654. This was, in time, placed in the trust and care of the Sisters of Charity and it is today a home for the elderly.

The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Good Health is located between two hospitals, which, ultimately shaped the history, and defined the connection of the sick with the sanctuary.

Veneration

The painting is a copy of the original painting by Giovanni Battista Salvi da Sassoferrato (1605-1685), also simply known as Sassoferrato.

The miraculous image of the Blessed Virgin Mother of God, under the title of Our Lady of Good Health, is revered with the greatest devotion in the Conventual Church of the Order of Friars Minor of Rabat - Vatican decree

This image sees the Virgin Mary in an intimate moment of prayer. Mary is dressed in a royal blue mantle and a light white veil. Our Lady looks down as a sign of reverence for God and humility on her part. The palms of her hands gently touch each other. Her skin is white like porcelain and her cheeks and lips are light pink in colour. Sassoferrato wanted to present the Holy Mary as a woman full of love, tenderness and purity.

At first, the friars gave the painting the title of The Purity of Mary because it is similar to the Immaculate Conception. Yet, in time, a number of sick individuals started visiting the painting, and the title of Our Lady of Good Health was bestowed on the devout image for the consolation it provided to those who stood in prayer before it.

Coronation

The friars, especially Fr Manwel Ebejer, had long wanted to spread devotion towards Our Lady of Good Health. The Franciscan Order took the initiative to make a request to Pope Pius XII to crown this beloved picture as an appreciation to Mary for the graces bestowed through her intercession.

The Marian pope accepted this request and told the archbishop of Malta to lead this coronation in his stead.

There was great joy among the friars and devotees of Mary, on Sunday, April 4, 1948, at the Granaries in Floriana, where a solemn celebration took place.

The Vatican decree read: “The miraculous image of the Blessed Virgin Mother of God, under the title of Our Lady of Good Health, is revered with the greatest devotion in the Conventual Church of the Order of Friars Minor of Rabat, in the Archdiocese of Malta... the faithful constantly go to this church from afar either to ask for her intercession or to give thanks for the graces bestowed.”

During a pontificate led by Archbishop Gonzi, accompanied by bishops Ġużeppi Pace and Emmanuel Galea and with the Granaries full of people, this now-called “miraculous” painting was bestowed with a golden crown, which was presented by notary Francis Catania on behalf of the Maltese population.

Celebrations

A copy of the painting went around the parishes as the 75th anniversary of its crowning approached. This was done not only to offer Our Lady of Good Health a prayer of thanks for the past 75 years, but also for parishioners to continue to turn to Mary, Mother of Good Health, for both their physical as well as spiritual illnesses.

In addition, during the Marian feasts held throughout last year, the bishops were invited to celebrate the Solemn Eucharist in this sanctuary.

The sanctuary is open to all. Any church wishing to host the painting can contact the sanctuary. Groups can also come to pray; the friars are always available to assist visitors.