As the Catholic world marked the 800th anniversary of the first crib set up by St Francis of Assisi in Greccio, Italy, Victoria artist Paul Cassar painted a 90cm x 70cm oil on canvas representing the miracle which is said to have happened in the hands of the pious saint on Christmas Eve.

The painting features St Francis wearing the deacon’s robe on his typical dark brown attire and gently lowering his head with that of Baby Jesus, who is comfortably seen sleeping on Francis’s resting arm.

Francis is seen contemplating the moment with his attentive eyes as he holds his right hand close against his chest. This takes place inside a grotto which is set against the beautiful skyline of La Cappelletta with its imposing bell tower.

The painting shows the artist’s characteristic style which includes a mainly warm and colourful palette.

The painting, executed for one of the three international crib exhibitions organised by the Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju Għawdex-Malta, is on display at the Augustinian priory in Victoria.