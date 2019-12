Four paintings on the pendentives under the trompe l’oeil dome of the Gozo Cathedral are undergoing conservation and restoration works by Manwel Zammit. The golden background of the 1879 pendentives by Ignazio Carlo Cortis suffered extensive damage when they were struck by lightning about a century ago. But the colours of the figures remained unscathed, suffering only very thin cracks. The project, when ready, will bring to an end the restoration works on the entire cathedral’s main vault.

