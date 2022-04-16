Lorella Castillo making a point about her photography to visitors at the Banca Giuratale in Victoria.

An exhibition of paintings and photography is currently being held at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria, on the initiative of the Gozo Cultural Heritage Directorate.

The exhibition, titled Kontinwita (Continuity), includes more than 30 paintings by Gozitan artist Paul Camilleri Cauchi.

The paintings, both sacred and profane, range from the classic to the contemporary.

Complementing these paintings is a selection of interesting photography by Camilleri Cauchi’s granddaughter, Lorella Castillo, who is exhibiting her photography for the first time.

The exhibition is open until Sunday, April 24. Opening times are Monday to Friday from 8am to 2.30pm, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to noon, including Easter Sunday.