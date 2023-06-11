The Malta Institute of Accountants (MIA) held its Biennial Conference at the Grandmaster Suite, Hilton, Malta, on May 31.

This conference also served as an opportunity to raise funds for two non-profit organisations: Save and Support Trust and Beating Hearts Malta.

Over 30 paintings were gifted by renowned local artists. These paintings were on display during the conference and online. Those who would like to donate to this cause or view the donated paintings, may visit https://www.miamalta.org/BiennialSupport.

The artists would like to thank MIA for its support, as well as Alliance Malta for sponsoring the printing of the exhibition book and Casapinta Exhibition & Events for the boards.