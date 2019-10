Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria is currently hosting a conservation and restoration project. The first works to be restored are by Italian artist Filippo Fortunato Venuti who practised in Malta from the end of the 19th century. They include a set of four ovals showing the Evangelists which used to hang at St George’s Basilica and the bozzetto Apotheosis commissioned for the drum of the church’s dome. Sara Mattioli has been entrusted with the restoration project. The public is invited to watch the ongoing restoration process.

