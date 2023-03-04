Gozitan artist, Marvic Muscat, is exhibiting his works at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria. In the exhibition, PAUSE2SAVE, the artist invites everyone to pause and save inherited landscapes, scenes, traditions and folklore before it is too late. On display, one can admire Maltese landscapes, seascapes, moods of weather… all with a timeless message and an uncontaminated way of life.

Paintings include Għar Lapsi, Dgħajsa tal-Latini leaving Mgarr, A Typical Morning near St Joseph chapel in Victoria, The Shepard at Mtaħleb, Heading to Mdina at Dusk, Old Xlendi Bay, The Maltese Archipelago, Before the Last Storm and Fireworks at Mnarja Feast Nadur.

Muscat is a multi-talented artist with an innate drive to express himself in stone-sculpting, painting and design in several mediums, including watercolour, pastels, acrylics and ink. The artist exhibited various works in solo exhibitions and collectives. His work is found in private collections, locally and abroad.

The exhibition is on until March 26; open Monday to Friday from 8am to 2.30pm; Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to noon. Entrance is free.