France’s Benoit Paire was removed from the US Open men’s draw on Sunday after the Grand Slam tournament announced an unidentified player had been withdrawn after testing positive for COVID-19.
Paire’s name was removed from the US Open website’s official draw and replaced with that of 149th-ranked Spaniard Marcel Granollers, who is set to face Poland’s 108th-ranked Kamil Majchrzak in a first-round match next week.
