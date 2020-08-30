France’s Benoit Paire was removed from the US Open men’s draw on Sunday after the Grand Slam tournament announced an unidentified player had been withdrawn after testing positive for COVID-19.

Paire’s name was removed from the US Open website’s official draw and replaced with that of 149th-ranked Spaniard Marcel Granollers, who is set to face Poland’s 108th-ranked Kamil Majchrzak in a first-round match next week.

