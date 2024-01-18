Pakistan said Thursday it had carried out strikes against militant targets in Iran, after Tehran launched attacks on Pakistani territory.

"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran," a foreign ministry statement said, adding that a "number of terrorists were killed".

Iran state media said at least three women and four children were killed in the missile attack by Pakistan on Iran's southeast border region.

"Pakistan attacked an Iranian border village with missiles," state television said, quoting Alireza Marhamati, deputy provincial governor of Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province.

"Three women and four children children were killed in this incident. All non-Iranian nationals," he added.

Iran's Mehr news agency had earlier reported "drone and missile attacks" in the restive region, saying "several" people were injured.

On Wednesday, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran targeted an "Iranian terrorist group" in Pakistan.

He said the strikes were in response to deadly attacks in Iran's southeast by the jihadist group Jaish al-Adl, a group formed in 2012 and blacklisted by Tehran as a "terrorist" organisation.

"None of the nationals of the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones," Abollahian said.

Pakistan on Wednesday denounced the strikes near the countries' shared border, recalled its ambassador from Iran and blocked Tehran's envoy from returning to Islamabad.

On January 10, Jaish al-Adl claimed an attack on a police station in the southeastern city of Rask which killed one officer. The group had carried out a similar attack in December killing11 police officers.

On Wednesday, the group said it killed a member of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to IRNA.