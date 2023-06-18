For England, the 4-0 victory over Malta was a routine win that served them to pick up the three points en route to Germany 2024. The Three Lions have now won all their opening three fixtures – against Italy, Ukraine, and Malta – as they are top of Group C. On Monday, they host North Macedonia as they look to complete a clean sweep in this June international window.

On the other hand, for one player in particular, this victory at the National Stadium will remain a moment to cherish forever.

Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace’s 24-year-old midfielder, collected his first England cap 20 minutes from time. He had a strong season with the Palace, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 40 games in all competitions – featuring in every single Premier League match in the process.

