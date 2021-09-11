Crystal Palace ended 10-man Tottenham’s perfect start to the Premier League season as Wilfried Zaha’s penalty and a late double from Odsonne Edouard sealed a 3-0 win over the woeful leaders on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side had Japhet Tanganga sent off for two bookings in quick succession in the second half at Selhurst Park.

Zaha ensured Palace took advantage of their numerical superiority when he netted from the spot after Ben Davies’s handball.

