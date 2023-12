The President's palace in Valletta will be open for viewing on Boxing Day, December 26, with all proceeds going to the Community Chest Fund.

Heritage Malta said the recently restored palace will be open between 10am and 6pm for an entrance fee of €2.

The Inguardia re-enactors will march from Fort St Elmo to the palace at 10am and mount guard there.

Guided tours will be held at 10:15 in Maltese and at 11:45 in English.