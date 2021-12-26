Crystal Palace’s bid to have their Boxing Day trip to Tottenham postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak has been turned down by the Premier League despite manager Patrick Vieira testing positive.

Vieira revealed on Christmas Eve his side has suffered a “couple of cases” but that outbreak has reportedly worsened over the past 48 hours.

However, it has not been deemed sufficient by the Premier League for the game to be rescheduled.

