Crystal Palace effectively sealed their Premier League survival with a thrilling 4-3 win against West Ham that left their London rivals still in danger of relegation on Saturday.

Roy Hodgson’s side moved 11 points clear of the bottom three thanks to goals from Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Jeff Schlupp and Eberechi Eze at Selhurst Park.

Palace have won four of their six matches since Hodgson returned for a second spell at the club in place of the sacked Patrick Vieira.

Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio and Nayef Aguerd were on the scoresheet for West Ham.

But a second successive defeat leaves David Moyes’ men five points above the relegation zone with daunting fixtures against Manchester City and Manchester United looming next week.

