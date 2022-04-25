Leeds held on for a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace that did little to ease their fears of being dragged deeper into the Premier League relegation battle on Monday.

Jesse Marsch’s side survived a second half barrage from a Palace team inspired by Wilfried Zaha after he was accused of diving by the visitors.

Leeds are five points clear of the relegation zone, but third bottom Everton have a game in hand to close the gap to two points.

