Crystal Palace’s move for Blackburn teenager Adam Wharton was the biggest deal of a quiet transfer deadline day for Premier League clubs as Aston Villa bolstered their attack with the signing of Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough.

England under-20 international Wharton has joined the Eagles on a five-and-a-half year deal for a reported initial £18 million ($23 million), rising to £22 million.

The 19-year-old impressed during 51 appearances for his boyhood club and hopes to follow in the footsteps of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise as stars of the Championship who have successfully taken the step up to the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

“The way they’ve brought players from the Championship and developed them into world-class players in the Premier League is something that stood out to me,” said Wharton.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com