Join us to celebrate Palazzo Bifora, the new boutique hotel in Mdina. Named after the early 20th century revivalist ‘Bifora’ window on its façade, the hotel is located in the heart of Mdina’s oldest alleyways. It promises memorable curated stays while embracing Mdina’s architectural beauty and culture.

Over the past years, the original structural features have been meticulously restored and blended with modern décor and sustainable technology giving the palazzo unique comforts for its guests.

The early 20th century revivalist ‘Bifora’ window on the hotel's façade. Celebrate your next special occasion and experience Mdina with Palazzo Bifora. One of the hotel's individually designed suites. The rooftop pool. Palazzo Bifora promises memorable curated stays.

From individually designed suites to breakfast and drinks served in the Palazzo’s internal skylit Courtyard Lounge or by the heated pool overlooking the surrounding city walls and sunsets.

Celebrate your next special occasion and experience Mdina with Palazzo Bifora. We are offering Times of Malta readers special rates with complimentary breakfast, in-room Nespresso and welcome prosecco. The Murina or the Sofia Suites at €180 per night and the Aragona Suite at €280 per night. Rates are valid till March 20, 2023 and are inclusive of breakfast for two persons and VAT.

For more information e-mail reservations@palazzobifora.com.