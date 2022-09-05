More than 300 objections have been filed against a plan to convert an 18th-century palazzo in Żebbuġ into a 34-room boutique hotel.

The application (PA/08425/20), is currently suspended, but objectors still had until Monday to file their representations.

Applicant Daniel Bonnici wants to construct a three-storey extension to Villa Buleben as well as 13 individual rooms within the gardens.

The plan includes the construction of a swimming pool, as well as the restoration, with alterations, of the palazzo, garden, boundary walls and nearby chapel and was submitted to the PA by architect Edwin Mintoff.

Objectors claim the proposed construction of the three-storey block would disturb the "aesthetic of the historic area".

Since the beginning of September, over 300 objections have been filed against the development. According to the PA’s website, the status of the application is currently suspended at the perit’s request. It is not clear when the latest application was suspended.

Hundreds of objections have been filled to stop the conversion of the protected palazzo into a hotel. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Permits are generally suspended to allow applicants to submit more information requested by the PA or stakeholders. According to PA rules, planning applications must be decided within a year or so from their validation date.

Villa Buleben, known locally as ‘Tal-Baruni’ is a two-storey grand palazzo, with large gardens of different sizes, water channelling for irrigation and several structures which possibly served as servants’ quarters. The villa is protected through Grade 2 scheduling.

The Chapel of Our Lady of Forsaken Souls is part of the property, located within the Urban Conservation Area of Żebbuġ. The historic chapel is included in the National Inventory of the Cultural Property of the Maltese Islands and enjoys Grade 1 protection - the highest level afforded to buildings.

Last year, both the Żebbuġ local council and Superintendence of Cultural Heritage strongly objected to the development.

Since then, the applicant has twice resubmitted new plans for the application, once in December 2021 and again in June of this year.

What are the changes?

The first application proposed the conversion of an existing vacant residence into a hotel. The plans included the construction of two wings as an extension to the palazzo. The south block consists of two floors of accommodation, two floors above street level/with two floors of underground parking.

The application has now scrapped the two wings and underground parking plans but added a three-storey extension and 13 individual rooms, for a total of 34 rooms. It also includes the construction of a pool.

Plans to restore the palazzo, garden and chapel are also included in the application.

Renders of the proposed project, submitted by its architect. Scroll right to see more images. Images: PA

The development will take up 1,200 square metres of garden space.

Proposal 'considerably improved'

In July 2022, in a letter addressed to the Planning Authority CEO, the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage and Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee note that the proposal has "been considerably improved".

“The excessive excavation works within the gardens and underneath the palazzo have been eliminated and the proposed extensions have been significantly reduced in extent and massing. The Superintendence also favourably notes the proposed rehabilitation and restoration of the existing historic buildings.”

However the cultural watchdog called for further information on the application and details on the restoration works on the chapel, facades of the palazzo, mural paintings and boundary walls, gateway and garden features.

In a letter, ERA said the latest proposal is "in line with ERA requirements" but that the applicant must submit more paperwork before it can reach a final decision.

On July 18, the Malta Tourism Authority said it hadn’t made a final decision yet.

On the other hand, the proposal has been criticised by the PA Design Advisory Committee. The Committee believes that the project will have a "considerable visual impact" on its surroundings and impinge on the openness of the green enclave and scheduled chapel.

Transport Malta also said many issues it had previously raised, such as the management of unloading of goods remain pending.

Attempts to contact the project's architect for comment were unsuccessful.