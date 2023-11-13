Palazzo Castagna has celebrated its official launch last week, marking a new chapter for the luxury tourism sector in the south of Malta.

The 18th-century palazzo set on the village square of Għaxaq has been carefully restored to retain its historic features and charm, while transforming into a luxury boutique hotel for guests looking for an authentic experience of Malta.

The hotel’s location also affords easy access to many historic sites and attractions in the area, such as The Three Cities, Blue Grotto, Marsaxlokk, Tarxien Temples and Mnajdra.

Guests can choose from a range of deluxe rooms and suites, each boasting high-end amenities including wi-fi, air conditioning and even heated bathroom floors.

The converted palazzo also offers multiple high-end dining experiences, from a summer-ready rooftop pool and bar and the elegant Café Castagna, to a calming tea garden and a converted ‘Sala Nobile’ restaurant, ideal for private events and family gatherings.

The newly restored and launched palazzo is the brainchild of husband-and-wife team Rudolph and Alison Spiteri Sacco. Together, they bring a wealth of experience to the project, as specialists for turnkey solutions across a variety of residential and commercial projects. Their background has also nurtured a passion for sustainability as well as quality, says Rudolph Spiteri Sacco.

“Our work has given us a solid base to create a high-end boutique hotel with sustainable rooms. All rooms are soundproofed and highly insulated to conserve energy,” he says. “The detail in the building is a reflection on how serious we are about conserving Maltese heritage and enriching buildings in the best way possible.”

Restoration works on Palazzo Castagna began in 2021 and took around two years, before the hotel opened its doors to its first guests over the summer and celebrated its official launch last Tuesday, November 7.

“Palazzo Castagna has been an amazing journey so far,” Alison Spiteri Sacco says.

“It’s a completely different business to what we have been doing for the last decade, but it’s an honour for us to invest in bringing high-end tourism to the southern part of Malta. It’s a feat we are proud of achieving and another milestone in our working life. We hope guests can experience the amazing, rich history of the palazzo, which dates to 1755, as well as the beautiful village life that Għaxaq has to offer, with its lovely, warm community.”

For more information about Palazzo Castagna or to make a reservation, visit www.palazzocastagna.com.