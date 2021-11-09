Violinist Emilia Wiśniewska and pianist Julia Miller, a Polish duo based in Malta, will perform together during a recital of 19th and 20th century musical works at Palazzo de la Salle.

The programme includes a virtuoso violin piece by Polish composer Henri Wieniawski who was one of the best violinists of his time. The audience will then be treated to Three Romances by Clara Schumann, a German virtuoso pianist and composer in her own right who is unfortunately overshadowed in music history by her husband Robert Schumann.

Johannes Brahms’ Violin Sonata No. 3 will follow next. Brahms was a close friend of the Schumann family and a great admirer of Clara Schumman’s talent. This four-part composition is very agitated and emotional, so both violinist and pianist need to collaborate closely to seamlessly convey these musical motifs.

The concert will finish with a 20th century work by Sergei Prokofiev from his more lyrical period. The composition was originally written for voice and piano, and later transcribed by Prokofiev himself for violin and piano.

Wiśniewska has participated in numerous international competitions, masterclasses and festivals, and played in prestigious concert halls around the world. In 2012, she toured China performing Brahms’ Double Concerto with a Swedish orchestra, and in 2018 she received an award at the International Violin Competition, Kazakhstan. She also worked with Copenhagen Philharmonic, BBC Manchester, Malmö Opera and joined the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra in 2014.

Miller has collaborated with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Kor Malta, the Manoel Theatre Youth Opera and was present in several local festivals, including the Malta Baroque Festival and the Malta International Spring Festival, and has been the piano accompanist to soprano Miriam Gauci during her masterclasses at the Gaulitana Festival. Since 2019, Miller has also started a series of solo recitals titled Julia Miller Plays, playing a wide-ranging repertoire of classical piano pieces, especially from the Romantic Period. She is also a teacher at the Malta School of Music.

The recital will take place at Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta, on November 21 at 7pm. Contact juliamillerpianist@gmail.com to book your tickets.