The Church's commission for peace warned on Friday against oversimplifying the Palestine-Israel conflict, noting the war did not start with the attacks on October 7.

"Breaking the spiral of hate and vendetta rooted in intolerable injustice and suffering requires a radically different approach from militarism, which may win wars but will not win a just peace," the Justice and Peace Commission said in a statement marking Human Rights Day.

On Sunday, the world will mark 75 years from the United Nations General Assembly's adoption and proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.

The commission said the commemoration is this year taking place in the shadow of an ever-widening spiral of violence, risking humanity's condemnation to a future of unimaginable pain, fear, and destruction.

The commission "unreservedly" condemned the "horrific acts of violence that are once again ravaging the Holy Land and its people", calling for a radical shift from a global paradigm of violent war and revenge to a paradigm of just peace and reconciliation.

"Driven by a deep belief in the inalienable dignity of every person, we mourn the lives of all the latest victims in Israel and Palestine.

"The shocking slaughter of over 1,400 Israelis on October 7 was swiftly followed by a devastating military response in the Gaza Strip, resulting in over 16,000 dead and countless others homeless and destitute.

"The Commission expresses solidarity with the victims of these terrorist acts while firmly condemning all forms of antisemitism persisting in our societies."

However, it added, commitment to international law, respect for human rights and the path indicated by Pope Francis in the encyclical Fratelli Tutti should push people to demand something different than attempting to erase the horrific events of October 7 with even more horror.

"Recognising that this cycle of never-ending violence leads us to a literal dead end, we must act now.

"Vengeful retaliation by either side will only lead to more bloodshed, extinguishing any hope for a just and sustainable peace. As pointed out recently by Archbishop Charles Scicluna in his homily during Remembrance Day: 'Those who choose war instead of politics are reaping the curse of death'."

'Embrace the multi-layered complexity of this conflict'

Even while recognising a people's right to self-defence, Pope Francis consistently claims that war has no real winners and is always a defeat, the commission said.

"Confronted with narratives that seek to oversimplify a conflict that is anything but simple," the commission urged "all people of goodwill to embrace the multi-layered complexity of this conflict".

"Recognising that this war did not start with the attacks on October 7, breaking the spiral of hate and vendetta rooted in intolerable injustice and suffering requires a radically different approach from militarism, which may win wars but will not win a just peace.

"In Israel and Palestine, as well as in Ukraine, Sudan, and Myanmar, a new path based on justice, truth, and reconciliation is essential.

"Just peace comes at a price, and the Justice and Peace Commission acknowledges the sacrifices made by those taking the first steps toward reconciliation."

It said whether at the community, national, or international level, building peace required courage, empathy, and a genuine commitment to fostering understanding among diverse populations.

'Religions should "stop being instrumentalised for political, military purposes'

On the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the commission called upon individuals, communities, and nations to reflect on the shared responsibility of promoting a new paradigm based on a solid commitment to recognising the inalienable right of everyone to live with dignity, security, and freedom.

Instead of more weapons, a concerted effort is required to address the long-ignored root causes of conflict, it said.

"Dehumanising rhetoric justifying the killing and mistreatment of fellow human beings needs to be replaced with courageous language of respect and honest dialogue."

It added that religions should "stop being instrumentalised for political and military purposes to become credible and prophetic bulwarks against all those forms of violence, injustice, and hatred that are tearing us apart".